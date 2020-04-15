Orbitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $335,404.62 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $335,404.62 and $116.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.01060200 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00056130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174401 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00240281 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007593 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054626 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.