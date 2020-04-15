OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading Up 6.9%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57, approximately 1,118,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 747,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 211,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

