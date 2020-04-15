Optas LLC Has $632,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,212,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

