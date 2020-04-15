Optas LLC Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,446,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

