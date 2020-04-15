Optas LLC Buys 4,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.5% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 123,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 735.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.2% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. 44,172,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

