Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Lowered to $1.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OPSSF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

