Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) PT Lowered to $1.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 240.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OPSSF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
Opsens Company Profile
