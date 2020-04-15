Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.
About Opsens
