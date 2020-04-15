Opsens (CVE:OPS) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

