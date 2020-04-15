Oppenheimer Lowers Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $19.00

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solar Capital news, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Solar Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

