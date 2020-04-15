Oppenheimer Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $14.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.47. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Also, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.