Oppenheimer Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.