Oppenheimer Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price.
TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.
TCPC stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
