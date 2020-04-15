Open Platform Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,439.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $344,862.92 and $8,439.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

