Opacity (OPQ) Price Hits $0.0068

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $875,392.06 and approximately $29,202.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

