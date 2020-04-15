Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Analysts

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Ooma stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,064 shares of company stock worth $221,123. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 28.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

