ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $28.88, 4,614,977 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 9,457,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

