OneLedger Market Cap Reaches $1.68 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $279,146.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.20 or 0.04347577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008850 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,665,452 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinEx, UEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.