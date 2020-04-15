OKCash Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $14,346.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054626 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,741.44 or 1.00226364 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,106,543 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

