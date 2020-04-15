Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.54, approximately 27,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 910,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 172,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

