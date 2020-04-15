Octoin Coin (OCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $40,135.31 and $5.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.02771487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00223883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

