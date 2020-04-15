OAX (OAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $295,866.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 6% against the US dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $295,866.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.02772699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00222511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, LATOKEN, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.