NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

Shares of NVDA opened at $283.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.66. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

