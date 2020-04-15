Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given a C$48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) has been given a C$48.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.82. 1,349,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,187. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$34.80 and a 52 week high of C$73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.69.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

