Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 131,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $329,765,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,895,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,065 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nutrien by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,340,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971,838 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.