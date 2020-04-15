Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 1,933,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 in the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nutanix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

