Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $12.35. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 13,410,407 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,380,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $133,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

