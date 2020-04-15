Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWARF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 649,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

