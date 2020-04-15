Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
NWARF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 649,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
