Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $11.72 on Monday.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

