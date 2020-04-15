North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at CIBC

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of North West from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF remained flat at $$16.85 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443. North West has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

