Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $777,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

