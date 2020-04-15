Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.35. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 475,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 432,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 378,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $570.21 million, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 0.18. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.