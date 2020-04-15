Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NMR opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 3,406.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

