Noir Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $582.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Noir has a market cap of $336,721.74 and $582.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Noir has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02768459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00222888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,319,005 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

