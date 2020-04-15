NIX Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $51.55. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $26,433.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.02323405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.03274203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00600763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00790044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00077273 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00525920 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

