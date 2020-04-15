Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NIU. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.
Niu Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $519.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.75. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.
