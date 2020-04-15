Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NIU. ValuEngine upgraded Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $519.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.75. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

