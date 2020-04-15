Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Nike were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.