NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. NIC posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 186,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIC during the 4th quarter worth $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

