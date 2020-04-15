NEXT’s (NXT) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXT. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

Shares of NXT traded down GBX 283 ($3.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,457 ($58.63). 955,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,797.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,287.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

