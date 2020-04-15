NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 434,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

