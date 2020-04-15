NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,144.83 ($80.83).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,740 ($62.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,797.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,287.36. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.