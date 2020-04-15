NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Given New C$96.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NGT traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.41. The company had a trading volume of 156,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,229. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

