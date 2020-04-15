New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 70,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,259. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

