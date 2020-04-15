New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Trading Up 16.7%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 193,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

