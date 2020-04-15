New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $328,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

About New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Destiny Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Destiny Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.