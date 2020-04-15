New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.63. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 39,929 shares trading hands.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $111.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New Age Beverages by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

