Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to report ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.15). Nevro posted earnings of ($1.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.76. Nevro has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 8,168.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Nevro by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

