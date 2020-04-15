Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.20 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

NCU remained flat at $C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday. 513,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,643. The company has a market cap of $133.34 million and a P/E ratio of -28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.45.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Thomas Albanese bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,450,000 shares in the company, valued at C$439,285.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.