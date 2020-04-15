Neutron Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Neutron has a market capitalization of $167,687.01 and $7.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

