Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $79,839.73

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $79,839.73 and $4,867.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014799 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.86 or 0.04382022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.