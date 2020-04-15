Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,999,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,093% from the previous session’s volume of 670,382 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.
Neurometrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
