Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,999,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,093% from the previous session’s volume of 670,382 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

