Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $96.16 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 291.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,144. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $16,707,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

