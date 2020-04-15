NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $26.13. 17,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,285. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,267,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.